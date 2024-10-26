Burford Brothers Inc. Has $725,000 Stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.42 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 4.67 and a 52 week high of 9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.80.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

