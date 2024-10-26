Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Burtech Acquisition comprises 5.1% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Burtech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRKH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

