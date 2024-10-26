Busey Bank Has $264,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $316,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 297.2% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 91,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.