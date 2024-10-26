Busey Bank Has $610,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.