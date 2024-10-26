Busey Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Busey Bank raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $106.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

