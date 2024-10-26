Busey Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Busey Bank reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $12,318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 48.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 56,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Shares of WTW opened at $290.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

