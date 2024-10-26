Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Buzzi Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BZZUY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

