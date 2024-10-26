C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Trading Up ∞ – Here’s Why

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,854 shares.
C.P. Pokphand Trading Up ∞
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68.
C.P. Pokphand Company Profile
CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C.P. Pokphand
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.