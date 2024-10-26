Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $95.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

