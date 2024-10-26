Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 239.4% in October

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 239.4% from the September 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,545.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 207,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 194,742 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

CSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 208,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

