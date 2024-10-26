Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.57 and a beta of 1.92. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,606,000 after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

