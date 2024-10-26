Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Camtek has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Camtek by 383.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.