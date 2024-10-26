Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CP traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $77.11. 1,775,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,632. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

