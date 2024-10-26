Canfor (TSE:CFP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$20.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.20. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.53 and a one year high of C$19.30.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

