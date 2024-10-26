Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $24.75. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 21,069 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group upped their price target on Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $335.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Mary Ann Scully acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,295.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

