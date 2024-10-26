Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Burford Brothers Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

