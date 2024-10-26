Capital Management Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 25,380 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tilray by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

