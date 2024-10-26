Capital Management Associates Inc Boosts Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Management Associates Inc grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.93.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $336.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.24 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

