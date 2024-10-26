Capital Management Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

