Capital Management Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Management Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

