Capital Management Associates Inc Has $1.01 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Capital Management Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after buying an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $111,428,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,502,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Graco by 54.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 814,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,502,000 after purchasing an additional 286,212 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Graco Company Profile



Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

