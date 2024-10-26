Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.72. 5,301,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.