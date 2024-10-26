Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

