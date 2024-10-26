Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $391.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.55 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

