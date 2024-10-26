Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
