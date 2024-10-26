Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of LON:CLBS opened at GBX 286 ($3.71) on Friday. Celebrus Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 176.50 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.90 ($4.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,860.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.06.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

