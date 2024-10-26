Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill Buys 1,080 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,080 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,777.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 84,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,778.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Securities Stock Up 0.7 %

Central Securities stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Central Securities Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter worth approximately $54,760,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

