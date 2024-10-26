Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.28

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,309,950 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 555,297,509 with 503,445,358 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27757702 USD and is down -9.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,479,208.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

