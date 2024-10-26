Centrifuge Price Down 14.6% This Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $1.04 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,322,203 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 555,297,509 with 503,445,358 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27757702 USD and is down -9.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,479,208.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

