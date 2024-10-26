CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,500 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CERo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. CERo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Get CERo Therapeutics alerts:

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CERo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CERo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.