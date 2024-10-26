Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 1,304.7% from the September 30th total of 89,700 shares. Currently, 31.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 465,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Chanson International Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of Chanson International stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 405,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Chanson International has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

