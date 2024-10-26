Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

CHKP opened at $207.16 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after purchasing an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

