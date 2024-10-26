Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

