Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 20,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 163,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

