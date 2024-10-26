China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Down 82.8% in October

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the September 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 91,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,667. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

China Automotive Systems Announces Dividend

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $158.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

