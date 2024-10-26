Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY remained flat at $9.71 during midday trading on Friday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
