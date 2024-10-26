CIBC Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $166.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from $174.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

TFII opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in TFI International by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

