Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of Country Club Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

