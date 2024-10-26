Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,697,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,945. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

