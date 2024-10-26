CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in October

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 1,708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.4 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of CHKGF stock remained flat at $4.13 on Friday. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.
CK Asset Company Profile
