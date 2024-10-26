CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in October

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 1,708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.4 days.

Shares of CHKGF stock remained flat at $4.13 on Friday. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

