ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRC. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of ClimateRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ClimateRock by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClimateRock during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of CLRC remained flat at $11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,912. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

