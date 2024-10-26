CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

CNB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

