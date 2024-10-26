CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
CNB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNB Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
