Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $657,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 865,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 843,564 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE STK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.89. 24,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

