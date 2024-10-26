Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s press release dated October 24, 2024, highlighted its performance during this period. Alongside the financial report, Comfort Systems USA declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock.

Get alerts:

The press release stated that Comfort Systems USA’s board of directors has approved a dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s common stock. This dividend reflects an increase of $0.05 from the previous dividend. Shareholders as of the record date of November 14, 2024, will be eligible to receive this dividend, which is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2024.

Comfort Systems USA, a prominent provider of commercial, industrial, and institutional HVAC and electrical contracting services, underlined its commitment to shareholder value through this dividend increase.

For more information on Comfort Systems USA and its range of services improving workplace comfort, individuals can visit the official company website at www.comfortsystemsusa.com.

The attached press release provides further details on Comfort Systems USA’s financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and the declaration of the quarterly dividend.

This message contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s financial outlook, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a better understanding of these risks and uncertainties.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Comfort Systems USA’s 8K filing here.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories