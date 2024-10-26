Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.74 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 82.14 ($1.07). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 81.63 ($1.06), with a volume of 33,632 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £408.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.80.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

