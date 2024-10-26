Comparing Holiday Island (HIHI) & Its Peers

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) is one of 182 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Holiday Island to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -24.14% -163.14% -15.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.33 Holiday Island Competitors $12.44 billion $474.48 million 2.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Holiday Island’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

56.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Holiday Island and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Holiday Island Competitors 899 5732 11715 310 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Holiday Island’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Holiday Island has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holiday Island rivals beat Holiday Island on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

