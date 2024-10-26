ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.
