Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 440 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,974. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

