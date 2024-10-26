Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 1.01% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

MGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0204 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

