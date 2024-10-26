Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $3.33 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.17% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 401,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

