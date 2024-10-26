Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 166,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

